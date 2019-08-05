COALPORT — On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Children’s Aid Society of Clearfield County, along with the Glendale School District Education Foundation, have scheduled a “Back to School Bash” for Glendale school-age students.
Children are invited to stop anytime from 3 to 5 p.m. at Coalport’s Beechwood Park pavilion 1 where they will receive free backpacks pre-filled with school supplies from the C.A.S. — funded by the county “Lightner Fund.”
Additionally, sport backpacks donated from the Foundation will be distributed along with School Supply Boxes from the Wright Sales company owned by former Glendale graduate Kyle Wright.
Other school supplies have been contributed by the Respective Solutions Group Afterschool Program. Free personal hygiene products will be provided by the Glendale Valley Spirit and Truth Church, and other pending activities for that day may include a free toothbrush and toothpaste, and a possible visit from the Pennsylvania State Police.
Refreshments will include hot dogs and bottled water provided by the Glendale P.T.O., Wise potato chips from Doug Rowles, and flavored snow cones from the Glendale Education Foundation.
Supplies are limited to first come/first served beginning at 3 p.m. that day.