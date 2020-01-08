FLINTON — On Dec. 6, the three sixth grade classes of Suzanna Coakley, Jenny Williams and Stephanie Kasaback traveled to the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh as part of a field trip funded by “Challenge Grants for Teachers” program of the Glendale Education Foundation.
The 70 students had been studying ancient Egypt and mummies in their social studies classes, and the traveling mummy exhibit at the museum appeared opportunely for these students to experience a real life exhibit.
The “Mummies Around the World” exhibit featured human and animal mummies, as well as many artifacts found in tombs and burial places from around the world. Back in the classroom, students are utilized information gathered from the exhibit, as well as material they explored in the classroom to write informational essays about what they experienced and learned.
In addition to receiving a tour the prestigious mummy exhibit, students were able to experience several other displays encountered throughout the museum – including those on water, weather, robotics, inside the body and trains.
Additionally students enjoyed being able to climb, jump, play, and soar on the various equipment at the Carnegie Sports Center annex.
In her essay, student Hannah Matish was very impressed with the field trip experience, stating, “Overall, I learned new things that even went deeper in learning things I already knew. It really helps me to understand something if I see it in real life: I love hands-on learning.”
Jason Beers wrote, “The trip was rather interesting and exciting. For example, they had all the tools used to perform the preservation of a body. They also had a family of mummies from an ancient city which led me to believe that these people were important, because in Egypt, they only mummified their Egyptian pharaohs (kings).”
The students and teachers would like to send a special thank you to the Glendale Education Foundation whose grant funding made this educational trip possible.