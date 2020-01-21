FLINTON — Kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year will be held Thursday, April 2 and Friday, April 3. Kindergarten students must be five years old on or before Sept. 1. To schedule an appointment, call Glendale Elementary School at 687-4263.
Glendale School District announces kindergarten registration
