FLINTON — Kimberly Kozak, career and guidance counselor of Glendale Junior-Senior High School, has announced the senior Class of 2021 students who were awarded the following scholarships this school year:

Andrea Turner/ Class of 1997 Scholarship ($500) – Brooke Lovell

Annamarie Rydbom Memorial Scholarship ($300) – Christiana McGarvey

Brad D. Harrison Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Seth Conaway

Braydon Lingenfelter Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Loegan Smeal

‘Building Futures’ Scholarship ($1,000) — Zachary Bennett

Clearfield County Chapter of P.A.S.R. Scholarship ($550) — Josiah Rivera

Coalport Lions Club English Award ($100) — Mallorie Keith

Coalport Lions Club Math Award ($100) — Olivia Reese

Coalport L.O.O.M. 350 and Women of the Moose Scholarships ($250 each) — Jaelyn Shaw recd. both

Cyrus H. Kepple Memorial Scholarship ($500 each) — Lilley Vereshack, Baine Seilhamer

David J. Rydbom Bright Horizons Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Garrett Hutton

Dedicated to a Higher Standard of Action Scholarship ($1,000) — Ryan Sinclair

Donald A. Kitko Scholarship—Football Award ($400) — Ryan Sinclair

Donald A. Kitko Scholarship—Girls’ Basketball Award ($400) — Lilley Vereshack

Dr. Roy F. Baker Memorial Scholarship, Football Award ($200) — Baine Seilhamer

Dr. Edward B. Turchick Scholarships ($1,000) — Thomas Roles

Enduring Freedom Scholarship ($100) — Alexis Mayes

Fred R. Korman I.O.O.F. Lodge 55 ($250 each) — Kailey Switzer, Clinton Ball

George E. Korlinchak Sr. Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Mallorie Keith

Glendale Area Medical Association Awards ($500 each) — Jaelyn Shaw, Alexis Mayes, Chloe McElheny, Olivia Reese

Glendale Area Garden Club Award ($250) — Gary Keith

Glendale Area Women’s Club Highest GPA Award ($200) — Olivia Reese

Glendale Area Women’s Club Young Women of the Year ($200 each) — Brooke Lovell, Alexis Mayes

Glendale Arts Scholarship ($250) — Hannah Majofsky

Glendale Educational Community Scholarship ($500) — Christiana McGarvey

Glendale Industrial Development Association Scholarship ($250) — Chloe McElheny

Heidi Harpster Memorial Scholarship ($350) — Clinton Ball

Howard B. Newcomb Business Scholarship ($500) — Jacob Holes

Jerry W. Kline, Sr. Memorial Scholarship ($250) — Zachary Bennett

Jim Campbell Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Brock McMillen

Katie M. Flick Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Alexis Mayes

Matthew Bordack Memorial Scholarship ($250) — Brooke Lovell

Michael Nedimeyer Memorial Scholarship ($2,500/year for 4 years) — Jaelyn Shaw

Randal P. Reese Memorial Scholarship ($300) — Kailey Switzer

Richard L. Beers VFW Post #7043 Scholarship ($350 each) — Alexis Mayes, Emma McClellan

Richard Burmeister Academic Scholarship ($1,000) — Thomas Roles

‘Safety First, Last and Always’ Jack Burmeister Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) — Mason St. Clair

SADD Achievement Award ($50) — Jaelyn Shaw

Thomas W. Terza Calculus Scholarship ($500) — Josiah Rivera

Zane Irvin Valedictorian Award ($250) — Olivia Reese

Elizabeth and Mary June Sonnenberg Scholarships—Glendale High School seniors ($1,166 each) — Clinton Ball, Victoria Beers, Christiana McGarvey, Kailey Switzer, Zachary Bennett, Seth Conaway, Jacob Holes, Baine Seilhamer, Boston Bloom, Corrin Diehl, Garrett Hutton, Alexis Mayes, Dakota McClellan, Emma McClellan, Chloe McElheny, Olivia Reese, Jaelyn Shaw, Dominic Strong, Zackery McGarvey, Ryan Sinclair, Lilley Vereshack, Karli Byerly, Mallorie Keith, Mickayla Kelly, Brooke Lovell, Brian Mann, Hannah Majofsky, Abigail Peacock, Thomas Roles, and Josiah Rivera.

Elizabeth and Mary June Sonnenberg Scholarships — St. Basil’s Catholic Church parish seniors, Brock McMillen, Garret Misiura, Mason St. Clair, Loegan Smeal

The following eight seniors were recognized by the Glendale Education Foundation for being recipients of an “Academic Letter” all four years of high school — Garrett Hutton, Mallorie Keith, Alexis Mayes, Brock McMillen, Olivia Reese, Thomas Roles, Jaelyn Shaw and Sam Yarger.

