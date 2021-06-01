FLINTON — Kimberly Kozak, career and guidance counselor of Glendale Junior-Senior High School, has announced the senior Class of 2021 students who were awarded the following scholarships this school year:
Andrea Turner/ Class of 1997 Scholarship ($500) – Brooke Lovell
Annamarie Rydbom Memorial Scholarship ($300) – Christiana McGarvey
Brad D. Harrison Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Seth Conaway
Braydon Lingenfelter Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Loegan Smeal
‘Building Futures’ Scholarship ($1,000) — Zachary Bennett
Clearfield County Chapter of P.A.S.R. Scholarship ($550) — Josiah Rivera
Coalport Lions Club English Award ($100) — Mallorie Keith
Coalport Lions Club Math Award ($100) — Olivia Reese
Coalport L.O.O.M. 350 and Women of the Moose Scholarships ($250 each) — Jaelyn Shaw recd. both
Cyrus H. Kepple Memorial Scholarship ($500 each) — Lilley Vereshack, Baine Seilhamer
David J. Rydbom Bright Horizons Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Garrett Hutton
Dedicated to a Higher Standard of Action Scholarship ($1,000) — Ryan Sinclair
Donald A. Kitko Scholarship—Football Award ($400) — Ryan Sinclair
Donald A. Kitko Scholarship—Girls’ Basketball Award ($400) — Lilley Vereshack
Dr. Roy F. Baker Memorial Scholarship, Football Award ($200) — Baine Seilhamer
Dr. Edward B. Turchick Scholarships ($1,000) — Thomas Roles
Enduring Freedom Scholarship ($100) — Alexis Mayes
Fred R. Korman I.O.O.F. Lodge 55 ($250 each) — Kailey Switzer, Clinton Ball
George E. Korlinchak Sr. Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Mallorie Keith
Glendale Area Medical Association Awards ($500 each) — Jaelyn Shaw, Alexis Mayes, Chloe McElheny, Olivia Reese
Glendale Area Garden Club Award ($250) — Gary Keith
Glendale Area Women’s Club Highest GPA Award ($200) — Olivia Reese
Glendale Area Women’s Club Young Women of the Year ($200 each) — Brooke Lovell, Alexis Mayes
Glendale Arts Scholarship ($250) — Hannah Majofsky
Glendale Educational Community Scholarship ($500) — Christiana McGarvey
Glendale Industrial Development Association Scholarship ($250) — Chloe McElheny
Heidi Harpster Memorial Scholarship ($350) — Clinton Ball
Howard B. Newcomb Business Scholarship ($500) — Jacob Holes
Jerry W. Kline, Sr. Memorial Scholarship ($250) — Zachary Bennett
Jim Campbell Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Brock McMillen
Katie M. Flick Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Alexis Mayes
Matthew Bordack Memorial Scholarship ($250) — Brooke Lovell
Michael Nedimeyer Memorial Scholarship ($2,500/year for 4 years) — Jaelyn Shaw
Randal P. Reese Memorial Scholarship ($300) — Kailey Switzer
Richard L. Beers VFW Post #7043 Scholarship ($350 each) — Alexis Mayes, Emma McClellan
Richard Burmeister Academic Scholarship ($1,000) — Thomas Roles
‘Safety First, Last and Always’ Jack Burmeister Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) — Mason St. Clair
SADD Achievement Award ($50) — Jaelyn Shaw
Thomas W. Terza Calculus Scholarship ($500) — Josiah Rivera
Zane Irvin Valedictorian Award ($250) — Olivia Reese
Elizabeth and Mary June Sonnenberg Scholarships—Glendale High School seniors ($1,166 each) — Clinton Ball, Victoria Beers, Christiana McGarvey, Kailey Switzer, Zachary Bennett, Seth Conaway, Jacob Holes, Baine Seilhamer, Boston Bloom, Corrin Diehl, Garrett Hutton, Alexis Mayes, Dakota McClellan, Emma McClellan, Chloe McElheny, Olivia Reese, Jaelyn Shaw, Dominic Strong, Zackery McGarvey, Ryan Sinclair, Lilley Vereshack, Karli Byerly, Mallorie Keith, Mickayla Kelly, Brooke Lovell, Brian Mann, Hannah Majofsky, Abigail Peacock, Thomas Roles, and Josiah Rivera.
Elizabeth and Mary June Sonnenberg Scholarships — St. Basil’s Catholic Church parish seniors, Brock McMillen, Garret Misiura, Mason St. Clair, Loegan Smeal
The following eight seniors were recognized by the Glendale Education Foundation for being recipients of an “Academic Letter” all four years of high school — Garrett Hutton, Mallorie Keith, Alexis Mayes, Brock McMillen, Olivia Reese, Thomas Roles, Jaelyn Shaw and Sam Yarger.