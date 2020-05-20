FLINTON — Kimberly Kozak, career and guidance counselor of Glendale Junior-Senior High School, has announced the senior class students who were awarded the following scholarships this school year:
Andrea Turner/ Class of 1997 Scholarship ($500) – Kyle Stiver
Anna Marie Rydbom Memorial Scholarship ($300) – Breanna Vereshack
Brad D. Harrison Memorial Scholarship ($500)—Ryan Pringle
Braydon Lingenfelter Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Ryan Pringle
‘Building Futures’ Scholarship ($1,000) – Ryan Pringle
Clearfield County Counselors Scholarship ($250)- Breanna Vereshack
Coalport Lions Club English Award ($100)—Katianne Rydbom
Coalport Lions Club Math Award ($100) – Katianne Rydbom
Coalport L.O.O.M. 350/Women of the Moose Scholarship ($250 each)- Jenna Mooney received both
Cyrus H. Kepple Memorial Scholarship ($500 each)—Breanna Vereshack / Jackson Kitko
David J. Rydbom Bright Horizons Memorial Scholarship ($500)—Alaney Vereshack
Dedicated to a Higher Standard of Action Scholarship ($1,000)—Cory Johnston
Donald A. Kitko Scholarship--Football Award ($400)—Timothy Williams
Donald A. Kitko Scholarship—Girls’ Basketball Award ($400)—Madison Lukehart
Dr. Roy F. Baker Memorial Scholarship — Football Award ($200)—Cory Johnston
Dr. Edward B. Turchick Scholarships ($500 each)—Jenna Mooney; Zoe Raley; Breanna Vereshack; Saige Mazenko
Enduring Freedom Scholarship ($100)—Timothy Williams
Fred R. Korman I.O.O.F. Lodge #55 ($250 each)—Natosha Casner/Gavin Keith
George E. Korlinchak Sr. Memorial Scholarship ($500)— Timothy Williams
Glendale Area Medical Association Awards ($500 each)—Natosha Casner, Aleksa Ley, Lainey Shaw, Abigail Cherry
Glendale Area Women’s Club Highest GPA Award ($200)—Katianne Rydbom
Glendale Area Women’s Club Young Women of the Year ($200 each)—Madison Niebauer/Breanna Vereshack
Glendale Arts Scholarship ($250)—Breanna Vereshack
Glendale Educational Community Scholarship ($500)—Delaney Ponist.
Glendale Industrial Development Association Scholarship ($250)—Natosha Casner.
Heidi Harpster Memorial Scholarship ($350)—Jenna Mooney
Jim Campbell Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Katieanne Rydbom
Katie M. Flick Memorial Scholarship ($250)—Zoe Raley
Matthew Bordack Memorial Scholarship ($250)—Aleksa Ley.
Michael Nedimeyer Memorial Scholarship ($2,500/year for 4 years)—Zoe Raley
Paul W. Winslow Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)—Alaney Vereshack
Randal P. Reese Memorial Scholarship ($300)—Saige Mazenko
Richard L. Beers VFW Post #7043 Scholarship ($350 each)—Kyle Stiver, Timothy Williams
Richard Burmeister Academic Scholarship ($1,000) – Lainey Shaw
‘Safety First, Last and Always’ Jack Burmeister Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Ryan Pringle
SADD Achievement Award ($50.00)—Delaney Ponist
Thelma Hall Memorial Scholarship ($250)—Zoe Raley
Thomas W. Terza Calculus Scholarship ($500)—Jackson Kitko
Zane Irvin Valedictorian Award ($250)—Katianne Rydbom
Elizabeth and Mary June Sonnenberg Scholarships—Glendale High School seniors ($1,936 each)— Abigail Cherry, Aleksa Ley, Alaney Vereshack, Angellia Zabinski, Cassidi Helsel, Cory Johnston, Delaney Ponist, Karly Grimes, Kyle Stiver, Lainey Shaw, Madison Downs, Madison Lukehart, Natosha Casner, Seth Dudurich, Timothy Williams, Tristan Rutter, Ryan Pringle
Elizabeth and Mary June Sonnenberg Scholarships—St. Basil’s Catholic Church parish seniors — Zoe Raley, Katianne Rydbom, Jenna Mooney, Jackson Kitko, Saige Mazenko, Madison Niebauer, Olivia Spanik
GEO Group, Inc. Grant Award winners ($300 each)—Olivia Spanik, Madison Niebauer, Seth Dudurich, Tristan Rutter, Madison Lukehart, Karly Grimes, Cassidi Helsel, Aleksa Ley, Angellia Zabinksi, Madison Downs