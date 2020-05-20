FLINTON — Kimberly Kozak, career and guidance counselor of Glendale Junior-Senior High School, has announced the senior class students who were awarded the following scholarships this school year:

Andrea Turner/ Class of 1997 Scholarship ($500) – Kyle Stiver

Anna Marie Rydbom Memorial Scholarship ($300) – Breanna Vereshack

Brad D. Harrison Memorial Scholarship ($500)—Ryan Pringle

Braydon Lingenfelter Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Ryan Pringle

‘Building Futures’ Scholarship ($1,000) – Ryan Pringle

Clearfield County Counselors Scholarship ($250)- Breanna Vereshack

Coalport Lions Club English Award ($100)—Katianne Rydbom

Coalport Lions Club Math Award ($100) – Katianne Rydbom

Coalport L.O.O.M. 350/Women of the Moose Scholarship ($250 each)- Jenna Mooney received both

Cyrus H. Kepple Memorial Scholarship ($500 each)—Breanna Vereshack / Jackson Kitko

David J. Rydbom Bright Horizons Memorial Scholarship ($500)—Alaney Vereshack

Dedicated to a Higher Standard of Action Scholarship ($1,000)—Cory Johnston

Donald A. Kitko Scholarship--Football Award ($400)—Timothy Williams

Donald A. Kitko Scholarship—Girls’ Basketball Award ($400)—Madison Lukehart

Dr. Roy F. Baker Memorial Scholarship — Football Award ($200)—Cory Johnston

Dr. Edward B. Turchick Scholarships ($500 each)—Jenna Mooney; Zoe Raley; Breanna Vereshack; Saige Mazenko

Enduring Freedom Scholarship ($100)—Timothy Williams

Fred R. Korman I.O.O.F. Lodge #55 ($250 each)—Natosha Casner/Gavin Keith

George E. Korlinchak Sr. Memorial Scholarship ($500)— Timothy Williams

Glendale Area Medical Association Awards ($500 each)—Natosha Casner, Aleksa Ley, Lainey Shaw, Abigail Cherry

Glendale Area Women’s Club Highest GPA Award ($200)—Katianne Rydbom

Glendale Area Women’s Club Young Women of the Year ($200 each)—Madison Niebauer/Breanna Vereshack

Glendale Arts Scholarship ($250)—Breanna Vereshack

Glendale Educational Community Scholarship ($500)—Delaney Ponist.

Glendale Industrial Development Association Scholarship ($250)—Natosha Casner.

Heidi Harpster Memorial Scholarship ($350)—Jenna Mooney

Jim Campbell Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Katieanne Rydbom

Katie M. Flick Memorial Scholarship ($250)—Zoe Raley

Matthew Bordack Memorial Scholarship ($250)—Aleksa Ley.

Michael Nedimeyer Memorial Scholarship ($2,500/year for 4 years)—Zoe Raley

Paul W. Winslow Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)—Alaney Vereshack

Randal P. Reese Memorial Scholarship ($300)—Saige Mazenko

Richard L. Beers VFW Post #7043 Scholarship ($350 each)—Kyle Stiver, Timothy Williams

Richard Burmeister Academic Scholarship ($1,000) – Lainey Shaw

‘Safety First, Last and Always’ Jack Burmeister Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Ryan Pringle

SADD Achievement Award ($50.00)—Delaney Ponist

Thelma Hall Memorial Scholarship ($250)—Zoe Raley

Thomas W. Terza Calculus Scholarship ($500)—Jackson Kitko

Zane Irvin Valedictorian Award ($250)—Katianne Rydbom

Elizabeth and Mary June Sonnenberg Scholarships—Glendale High School seniors ($1,936 each)— Abigail Cherry, Aleksa Ley, Alaney Vereshack, Angellia Zabinski, Cassidi Helsel, Cory Johnston, Delaney Ponist, Karly Grimes, Kyle Stiver, Lainey Shaw, Madison Downs, Madison Lukehart, Natosha Casner, Seth Dudurich, Timothy Williams, Tristan Rutter, Ryan Pringle

Elizabeth and Mary June Sonnenberg Scholarships—St. Basil’s Catholic Church parish seniors — Zoe Raley, Katianne Rydbom, Jenna Mooney, Jackson Kitko, Saige Mazenko, Madison Niebauer, Olivia Spanik

GEO Group, Inc. Grant Award winners ($300 each)—Olivia Spanik, Madison Niebauer, Seth Dudurich, Tristan Rutter, Madison Lukehart, Karly Grimes, Cassidi Helsel, Aleksa Ley, Angellia Zabinksi, Madison Downs

