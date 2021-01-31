FLINTON — Fourth graders are Glendale Elementary will be educated remotely for two weeks effective today after an individual tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement issued by the district on its website on Saturday, Glendale Elementary administration was notified that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 and was last in the building on Friday, Jan. 29.
District students had been learning virtually since early November until returning to a hybrid schedule on Jan. 20.
“We are currently working to identify any and all individuals that meet the definition of close contact,” the statement said. “School officials will communicate this information directly to the necessary parties. In all cases, school officials work closely with Pennsylvania Department of Health to determine the best course of action.”
All other students will continue with regular hybrid learning schedule.
Students and employees are instructed to remain at home if they are displaying flulike and or COVID-19 symptoms.