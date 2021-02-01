FLINTON — Due to recent positive COVID 19 cases within Glendale Elementary School, the state Department of Health has recommended that all grades in Glendale Elementary remain in virtual instruction model until Monday, Feb. 8.
Elementary hybrid face to face instruction will resume for grades K-1-2-3-and 5 students on Feb. 8.
Grades 4 and 6 will remain virtual until Tuesday, Feb. 16. These students will remain virtual based upon staff quarantine recommendations based upon close contact of a positive case.
The junior and senior high school will remain open for hybrid instruction model at this time.
It was announced on Saturday that initially, only Grade 4 would return to virtual learning beginning Monday for two weeks.
According to a statement issued by the district, Glendale Elementary administration was notified that an individual tested positive for COVID-19 and was last in the building on Friday, Jan. 29.
District students had been learning virtually since early November until returning to a hybrid schedule on Jan. 20.