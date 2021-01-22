FLINTON — To better illustrate all the various projects that the Glendale Education Foundation allocates in a normal school year for the children and teachers of Glendale School District, foundation board member Bill Morrison designed a montage of multicolored images and program descriptions for a dining placemat.
A total of 10,000 full-color placemats were created to promote the organization’s components to the community members of Glendale Valley.
Partially funded by First Commonwealth Bank, these 11” X 17” placemat advertisements were provided for free to the following area in-house dining establishments: Brothers Pizza, Josie’s Restaurant, Ginger’s Family Restaurant, Coalport Pizza King, Sunshine Mine Inn, Squiggy’s Pizza and Wings, Sir Barney’s Restaurant, Moose Lodge #350, V.F.W. Post #7043, Patton Sportsmen Club and Croatian Club #80.
The Glendale Education Foundation has provided contact information on each placemat for anyone desiring to “give back” to the Glendale students through tax-deductible contributions to assist with project funding or sponsoring scholarships.
Visit the Glendale Education Foundation website, www.GSDFoundation.org, for more information.