COALPORT — During the hour prior to the scheduled meeting of the Glendale School District Education Foundation on Sept. 30, President Rick Holes chaired a meeting of a committee of board members, community and school district representatives to begin a conversation of offering a scholarship for Glendale seniors interested in any building trade or technical post-high school training.
The group had a dialogue which recognized not only a need for such a grant, but will further examine funding sources, specific criteria and plan a possible future presentation for this non-traditional scholarship for prospective seniors.
A follow-up get-together is planned for Oct. 28 with additional individuals invited to participate—with another possible goal to have a discussion at school with twelfth grade students about career choices, training along with this “Building Futures” Scholarship.
Executive Director Richard W. Snyder II, along with vice president William Morrison, have begun the application process for the Glendale Education Foundation to become an official “Scholarship and Educational Improvement Organization”— due to its non-profit status as part of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program of DCED.
Qualified business firms from Pennsylvania can receive a tax credit equal to 75 percent per taxable year if they choose to donate to an Educational Improvement Organization. The foundation would be included on the list of organizations published by the Department of Community and Economic Development.
Once established, the foundation would reach out to all area businesses to see if they would like would like to receive a tax credit to donate locally to the students at Glendale through the foundation in lieu of sending their money fully to the state.
GEF is required to contribute 80 percent of its annual EITC receipts from business tax credits in the form of cash payments to Glendale School District to carry out innovative educational programs. The next step for Snyder and Morrison is to meet with the administration and board of the school district to investigate ideas of specific qualified programs for the use of this tax credit money.
Snyder also met recently with an individual expressing interest in endowing funds to the foundation for the establishment of named scholarships for high school seniors. Using GEF as a fiduciary agent to have its investment firm, Stifel Nicolaus, hold the donation in a trust for a limited percentage of the total to be sustainably withdrawn annually with the expressed written purpose of student scholarships.
This means an amendment to the foundation’s “investment policy” needs completed to potentially earn a higher rate of return in order that this gift would go on in perpetuity.
In other news, the board:
- learned that the Glendale Education Foundation was recently named a “Top Rated Non-Profit” for 2019 by Great NonProfits.com for the second time since 2016.
- purchased $600 worth of cards, pins and sticker awards for the National Honor Society.
- will be holding a planning meeting with the heads of organizations who spearheaded the recent “Back to School Bash” school supply distribution to fine tune next year’s foundation co-sponsored event scheduled for August 2020.
The next meeting of the Glendale Education Foundation is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at Josie’s Restaurant in Coalport.