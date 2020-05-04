COALPORT — On Monday, April 27, the board of directors of the Glendale School District Education Foundation, held their meeting on-line using the Zoom software due to the requisite “shelter in place” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 virus was the main topic of discussion: especially how closing the school effected so many “end-of-year” activities of which the foundation plays an intimate part.
There are 25 scholarship funds in the bank account repository of the foundation, many of which the scholarship committee is in charge of carefully selecting the winner based on detailed criteria. While the committee helped choose the winners of 18 scholarships, the board watched as the Foundation’s “Glendale Educational-Community Scholarship” winner was randomly pulled from a group of 24 eligible senior names who had completed the “local scholarship form.”
In lieu of an award ceremony, all scholarship funds will be mailed to the student winners by the end of May.
Executive Director Richard W. Snyder II informed the board that because of the health concerns for golfers and current economic situation caused by the COVID-19 virus, he informed the 120 sponsors of the planned Glendale Education Foundation Golf Tournament fundraiser (scheduled for June 12) that this event is cancelled for the first time in 16 years.
The economic impact of losing out on a potential $12,500 will be buffered by the recent WineFest fundraiser held in February. The board learned that eight of last year’s tournament sponsors have been steadily mailing in very generous donations—already totaling $800—in spite of not being solicited.
In other news, the board:
• will follow through with providing “academic letters” for those high-honor roll students in grades 9-12 for the first three nine weeks grading periods only.
• learned a total of 7 sixth graders had perfect attendance and will receive bicycles donated by the Foundation and Horace Mann Insurance--as part of the elementary attendance awards.
• heard the “Viking Achievement Awards” ($150 cash incentive rewards) will be presented in only three categories this year for students in grades 7-9: highest G.P.A., perfect attendance and most community service hours.
• was prompted to view all the updates to the Foundation website (www.GSDFoundation.org) completed by member Bill Morrison and Snyder.
• will provide each of the 53 seniors, as part of the new “adopt a senior” project, a colorful ceramic “camp mug” with the Foundation LOGO printed on it.
The next meeting of the Glendale Education Foundation is tentatively scheduled for 6:00 PM on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Josie’s Restaurant in Coalport, assuming meeting restrictions are relaxed by that date.