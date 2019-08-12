LEWISTOWN — Fourteen students from the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing graduated on Aug. 2, earning their diploma in professional nursing.
Logan Foreman of Philipsburg was one of the 14 graduates.
“Upon completion of a national board exam, nine of these graduates will continue their journey with Geisinger as registered nurses. The others were successful in securing jobs in other reputed organizations. The Geisinger Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing gives students a solid knowledge base and exposure to the clinical area to produce competent and high-quality graduate nurses who are ready to practice in today’s challenging healthcare environment,” said Maryann Brown, director, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing.
The graduates will soon take the NCLEX-RN Exam to become licensed registered nurses. The nationwide exam is administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing to determine if a nursing graduate has the knowledge, skills, and abilities to deliver safe and effective care. Students are required to pass the exam after they graduate to continue their nursing careers.
The nursing school program opened in August 2005 and is theory-guided and evidence-based, with both clinical and theoretical components. It also offers an advanced placement option for qualified LPNs. For five years in a row, the school’s NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) pass rates have reached 100 percent. Earlier this year, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing’s nursing program has been ranked as the 3rd best nursing program in Pennsylvania by RegisteredNursing.org
The school offers year-round open enrollment, with terms starting in August. There are various scholarships and financial aid available for students who meet eligibility requirements. To learn more about the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing’s program call 717-242-7930.