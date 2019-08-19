PATTON — Prince Gallitzin State Park has announced its environmental education program schedule for the remainder of August.
Friday, Aug. 238 p.m. — 2019 Bat Count
Take part in the third portion of our annual bat count. After a short talk, we will get a count of our resident bats as they emerge from their maternal roost. Bring something to sit on and a flashlight for the return walk to your vehicle.
Meet at the Old Barn on Long Road, past Headache Hill.
Saturday, Aug. 2410 a.m. — Family Geocaching
Come discover a new favorite family activity—geocaching! Join guest instructors Lynn and Rosemary Haselhoff as they show you how to use a handheld GPS unit to find hidden treasures. GPS units will be available to borrow on a first-come/first-served basis.
Meet at Campground Amphitheater.
1 p.m. — Insect Safari
Discover the tiny critters that live all around us! We’ll explore the fields and look for examples of the huge diversity of insects that call this park home. Nets and field guides will be provided.
Meet on Long Road, before Headache Hill.
Friday, Aug. 30
9 p.m. — Bug Life After Dark
Join the park naturalist to discover what insects are active after dark. Using a UV Light set-up to attract them in, we can study and discuss the various bugs that live in the forest.
Meet at Campground Amphitheater.
Monday, Sept. 23 p.m. — Archery 101
Come learn the basics of archery! How-to and safety will be discussed, followed by an opportunity for participants to try it for themselves. This activity is suitable for beginners of most ages, children through adult. Please wear sturdy shoes and sunscreen and bring drinking water.
Meet at Muskrat Beach Area 2 (Upper Field)
These park programs are free of charge and open to the public. For more information, contact Tony DeSantis, Environmental Education Specialist, at 674-1000 x105, or by email at princeprogramssp@pa.gov. An online calendar of events with information on all upcoming programs can also be found at www.visitPAparks.com.