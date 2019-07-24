RIDGWAY — Workforce Solutions for North Central PA can reimburse educators for the costs associated with participation in the Educator in the Workplace program during the summer of 2019 through Dec. 31.
The Educator in the Workplace program can provide the opportunity to connect a teacher’s subject area to relevant business practices such as the challenges, new technologies and use of academic and technical skills and knowledge with local business and industry partners.
Reimbursement of substitute teacher cost (if during the school year), mileage and meals is available.
Those interested in learning more and interacting directly with industry and business leaders, learning about industry trends, needs and opportunities that can be brought back to the classroom to enhance instruction, student learning and career readiness should contact Workforce Solutions Career Counselors as listed below:
Jefferson County – DuBois Area: contact Colleen Prechtl at cprechtl@ncwdb.org or 594-0134.
Clearfield County area: contact Joe Royer at jroyer@ncwdb.org or 594-9651.