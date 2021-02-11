EDINBORO — Edinboro University is proud to recognize the Edinboro students who were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
DUBOIS –Alexis Dixon, Faith A. Hannah, Ryan C. Pasternak, Bryson Russell Paulinellie, Stephanie Rossi, Nicole A. Schalk, Carley Lynn Semancik.
HOUTZDALE –Alexander Chance Thompson.
PHILIPSBURG –Makayla M. Ross.
WEST DECTUR –Brendan Keegan.
In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.