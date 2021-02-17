EDINBORO — Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of nearly 600 students during virtual undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies in December.
Associate and bachelor’s degrees were conferred upon 264 undergraduates and master’s degrees and post-graduate certificates were awarded to 315 graduate students. The following local students earned degrees:
- Kassi Carper of Houtzdale
- Kristin Smith of Osceola Mills
- Kara Thorp of Clearfield
- Katie Truesdale of Karthaus
- Adam Morlock of Lanse
- Angela Hassinger of Woodland
- Michael Pfingstler of DuBois
