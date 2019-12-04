DuBois Central Catholic hosts ‘The Starfish Guy’

DUBOIS — Recently, DuBois Central Catholic hosted DCC and Saint Francis 8th graders for a retreat. The day began with lunch and then moved into the Varischetti Sports Complex for the retreat.
Denny Barger, The Starfish Guy, encouraged the kids to reflect upon themselves. He encouraged them to be kind to one another and to live in the eye of God. This was a way of reminding them of their relationship with God along with one another.
Barger also reminded them of the fact that if we all help one another the world will become a better, more positive place.
The retreat was organized by Campus Minister Becky Dutra. Senior class students served as helpers at the event.
Dutra commented, “The students and I enjoy hosting a number of retreats between DCC and St. Francis. It is wonderful watching the students from both schools interact and get to know one another while learning about God, compassion and our faith.”