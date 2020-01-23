SELINSGROVE — Jocelyn Keller of Curwensville is a member of the 2019 –2020 cheerleading squad at Susquehanna University.
The Susquehanna cheerleaders, under the direction of head coach Collette Bender, are skilled in dancing, gymnastics, and stunts. The 16-member squad performs at all football and home men’s and women’s basketball games. The team also distributes four awards yearly: the Angela Gentile Snyder Spirit Award, the Rookie of the Year Award, the Most Outstanding Cheerleader Award, and the Coach’s Award.
Keller is a psychology major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Curwensville Area High School.