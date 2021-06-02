CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School held its annual Awards Day Tuesday.
Scholarships and awards totaling nearly $90,000 were presented to members of the senior class.
The John B. Gates Memorial Scholarship of $8,500 each was presented to Chasey Howell and Nathan Hryn.
Five students, Carley Swatsworth, Haylee Conklin, Emma Crittenden, Ty Tkacik and Allison Hess, received scholarships of $2,000 each from the Curwensville Alumni Association. Chloe Davis was presented the Shirley A. Rowles Miller Memorial Scholarship of $2,000.
Chasey Howell was given the $2,000 Betty and James Bonsall Educational Trust Scholarship.
The Harry Rowles Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Maura Bunnell, Ty Tkacik, Amber Smeal, Abigail Pentz, Jessica Demkovich, Grace Young, Jebediah Blackburn, Ashlynn Haney, Jensen Duke and Cameron Wilkinson.
Chloe Davis received the Carmela Charitable Trust Scholarship of $1,300. Chasey Howell was awarded the $1,000 Eileen C. Withey Memorial Scholarship. Michael Lezzer was given the Andy Evanko Memorial Scholarship of $1,000.
The Daniel C. Huber Memorial Scholarship of $1,250 was given to Gabrielle Bakaysa. Nick McKeown and Taylor Simcox received the Richard and Elizabeth Cunningham Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 each.
The Curwensville Business and Professional Women Scholarship totaling $1,500 was presented to Gabrielle Bakaysa. The Dr. Fred S. Read Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Emma Crittenden.
Jebediah Blackburn was given the $1,000 Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team Scholarship. The First Commonwealth Bank Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Nathan Hryn.
The Curwensville Alliance Church Carla & Levi Rowles Memorial Scholarship of $750 was presented to Nathan Hryn. The Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Scholarship of $500 was given to Daulton Richards. Erica Buck was awarded the $500 Helmbold & Stewart Insurance Business Scholarship.
Anthony Sheredy received a $500 scholarship from the Curwensville Lions Club. The Grampian Lions Club’s Scholarship of $500 each were awarded to Taylor Simcox and Gabrielle Bakaysa. Ty Tkacik and Chasey Howell were presented the Jay Buhler/Harriet Carfley Scholarship of $500 each.
Curwensville Area Education Association’s $500 scholarship was awarded to Hannah Bloom. Allison Bloom and Alison Weddle received the Florence Jones Memorial Scholarship of $500 each. Chloe Davis and Jebediah Blackburn received the John “Jack” Riddle Memorial Scholarship of $500 each.
The Faye L. and Amos B. Tate Memorial Scholarship of $500 was given to Tessa Hoover. Jensen Duke received the RayMark Broadcasting System Scholarship of $500. Chasey Howell was presented the Scott Beers Memorial Scholarship of $500.
Moshannon Valley Corrections Center Scholarships of $500 each were awarded to Michael McCracken, Janessa Hayward, Haylee Conklin, Matthew Brown, Emma Caldwell, Carley Swatsworth, Cameron Weber and Erica Lisenbigler. Chloe Davis received the $500 Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship.
The CNB Scholarship of $500 each was presented to Nathan Hryn and Ty Tkacik. The John Foster Dulle’s Chapter of National Honor Society Scholarship of $250 each was given to Nathan Hryn and Chloe Davis.
Chasey Howell was awarded the $500 Class of 1993 Drew Edwards Memorial Scholarship. The Ernestine Naddeo Nurses Memorial Scholarship of $500 each was presented to Emma Rebar and Jayce Witherite.
Michael Lezzer and Ava Brown received the Fred and Alma Ardary Memorial Scholarship of $500 each. The Katrina Seaburn Memorial Scholarship of $500 each was presented to Emma Crittenden and Emma Caldwell. Abigail Pentz was presented with the $500 Melanie Lynn Vaughn Memorial Scholarship.
The Clearfield Educational Foundation Scholarships, Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus, CNB Bank, of $700 was awarded to Curtis Caldwell. Grace Young and Erica Lisenbigler were presented the $1,000 each Clearfield Educational Foundation Scholarship LHU Clearfield Campus, Kurtz Brothers.
Hannah Bloom and Michael McCracken received $500 each scholarships from the Curwensville VFW. The Joy Michaels Memorial Scholarships of $500 were awarded to Nathan Hryn and Michael McCracken.
Jessica Demkovitch received the $750 Curwenville Woman’s Club Fine Arts Scholarship. Scott Condon and Keaira Scott were awarded the $250 each American Legion Scholarships. Erica Buck was presented the $250 American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship.
Gary G.T. Waroquier Football Scholarships of $500 each were awarded to Jayce Witherite, Curtis Caldwell and Scott Condon.
Darlene Kimball Band Merit Awards of $100 each were given to Breanna Babcock, Natalie Castellon, Gabrielle Bakaysa, Hudson Cannon, Chasey Howell, Elaina Mease, Cameron Weber, Carley Swatsworth, Ava Brown, Nicholas McKeown, Alison Weddle, Elizabeth Mileski, Michael Daniel, Emma Crittenden, Haylee Conklin, Ty Tkacik, Tressa Hoover, Allison Hess, Amber Smeal, Taylor Simcox, Ashlynn Haney and Abigail Pentz.
Golden Tide Volleyball Scholarships of $200 each were awarded to Emma Caldwell, Allison Hess, Cameron Weber, Erica Linsenbigler and Erica Buck. Golden Tide Girl’s Soccer Scholarships were given to Emma Crittenden, $225; and Maura Bunnell, Hannah Bloom, Emma Rebar and Chloe Davis, $300.
Golden Tide Football Scholarships of $200 each were awarded to Curtis Caldwell, Michael Lezzer, Scott Condon, Duane Brady and Jayce Witherite. Golden Tide Basketball Scholarships were given to Trevor Lansberry, $450; and Scott Condon and Michael Lezzer, $500 each.
Golden Tide Wrestling Scholarships of $400 each were presented to Duane Brady and Jacob McCracken. Michael McCracken and Chasey Howell each received $500 scholarships from Curwensville Youth Football.
Logan Sheeder, Abby Pentz, Brianna Babcock and Taylor Simcox received $100 Golden Tide Softball Scholarships. Golden Tide Baseball Scholarships of $250 each were presented to Chase Graham, Keegan Wilson, Jacob McCracken and Matthew Brown.
Golden Tide Golf Scholarships of $100 each were given to Nick McKeown, Michael McCracken, Chase Graham, Taylor Simcox, Michael Daniel and Tim Johnson. Nathan Hryn received a $300 golf scholarship.
Golden Tide Cheerleading Scholarships were awarded to Elaina Mease, $50; Keaira Scott, $100; and Hannah Bloom, $150.