DUBOIS — Those interested in learning another language will have the opportunity to attend a course on Conversational/Business Mandarin Chinese at Penn State DuBois.
The course is designed for those planning a trip to China, doing business with Chinese companies, or for individuals who just want to learn more about language and culture. Students will learn important Chinese phrases and develop knowledge to help them travel comfortably in China.
Students will learn polite phrases such as please, thank you and you’re welcome. Students will also learn important phrases for traveling, asking directions and how to read road signs. The instructor will utilize small groups, presentations and role playing as ways to teach students what they need to know about communicating with Chinese friends and colleagues. This class will also introduce students to the Chinese culture, customs and traditions.
Classes run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 10, through Nov. 5 at Penn State DuBois. The registration fee is $179. Penn State employees can register for $152.15, and current Penn State students for $90. Companies registering four or more employees may also receive a discount. This class is Act 48 approved for continuing education credits for educators.
To register visit https://dubois.psu.edu/conversationalbusiness-mandarin-chinese-0 or call 375-4715.