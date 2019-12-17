Clearfield Area Elementary School is participating in a school climate initiative and is asking parents and the public for their assistance with the survey.
An anonymous survey will be used to gather information about the school and how its environment effects students. There are questions about student support, student engagement, school discipline and safety conditions in the building.
The district will be surveying its administration, faculty, support staff, students, parents/guardians and community members. This information will help the district to gain a better understanding of how the school is functioning.
By Dec. 20, everyone can log-in and take that survey.
- Parents can go to http://bit.ly/2LmL5yq and enter code TYNKU4.
- Community members can go to http://bit.ly/2rdQDo3 and enter code BSZEWC.
For more information contact the school at 765-5511.