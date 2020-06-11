Scholarship Awards - Parker Marshall and Noah Jordan

Pictured are Parker Marshall – recipient of CAHS Class of 62 Scholarship, Kenneth McMillen Competitive Swimming Scholarship, Marsha Novey Scholarship, Cunningham Scholarship and Noah Jordan –recipient of the Marsha Novey Scholarship.

The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation is pleased to announce the following 2020 scholarship recipients chosen by the individual scholarship fund committees.

T-HARP / Taylor Harpster Memorial Scholarship – Lindsey Bordas and Shelby Zelensky

Golden Bison Alumni Association –Eric Griffith

Erica Fry and Nursing Scholarship – Lauren Stucke

CAHS Class of ’62 Scholarship Fund – Parker Marshall

CAHS Class of ’75 Scholarship Fund –Maynard Weidman, Philip Rowles and Lauren Coleman

Jerry Read Scholarship Fund –John Daniel McKenzie

Kenneth McMillen Endowment Competitive Swimming Scholarship –Parker Marshall

Marsha Novey Scholarship Fund –Noah Jordan and Parker Marshall

Janet McCracken Hansard Memorial Scholarship Fund – Kimberly Wilsoncroft

Cunningham Scholarship – Kimberly Wilsoncroft and Parker Marshall

Eileen C. Withey Scholarship –Morgan Warrick

Shirley Rowles Miller Scholarship – Raylee Sunderlin

DuBois Rotary Club Scholarship – Jordan Hartzfeld and Alexandra Volpe

In addition to the scholarships listed, the Clearfield Education Foundation awarded 21 scholarships to students enrolled to attend the Clearfield Campus of Lock Haven University.

The scholarship funds listed awarded over $40,000 this year to help students from communities across Clearfield County attain their goals of higher education. The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation congratulates all the students listed above and thanks those who donate to help fund these scholarships. We also give special recognition to the people involved with the various scholarship funds for their dedicated work raising funds and selecting the recipients.

