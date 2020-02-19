Lock Haven University Clearfield and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging will again offer programs as part of the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute. The first program of March will be on artificial intelligence from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 in the Clearfield academic building, room A131.
Attendees of the program “Artificial Intelligence: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” will learn about artificial intelligence and how it is used in today’s world. The presenter will be Dr. Peter Huegler, associate professor of business and computer science at LHU.
Upcoming programs for spring 2020 include:
Essential Oils on Tuesday, March 17 from 1 –2:30 p.m. Essential oils have been used for thousands of years around the world to keep people healthy. Learn simple ways to help live a healthier lifestyle for all ages, how to de-stress your mind, build your immune system and what harmful toxins could be in your products and what to do about it. Presented by Dee Ralston, health coach at Young Living Essential Oils.
Paint a Beautiful Birdhouse on Tuesday, March 31 from 1 -2:30 p.m. at the Susquehanna River Art Center Liddle Gallery, 115 E. Market St., Clearfield. Attendees will paint a 9-by-12 inch canvas birdhouse. There is a limit of 50 participants and the price per person is $10. Presented by Jodi Grumblatt, Liddle Gallery owner.
Dangers of Prescription Drug Abuse Among Older Adults on Tuesday, April 14 from 1-2:30 p.m. Misuse of drugs, alcohol and prescription drugs is on the rise in the older adult population. In this workshop, a screening tool will be used for identifying abuse for substances, and other discussion items will include questions to ask prescribers regarding medication, common misconception about medications and community resources to help with misuse of medication. Presented by Laura Gardner, instructor at LHU.
The Life-Course of the Baby Boom Generation on Tuesday, April 28 from 1-2:30 p.m. The Baby Boomers are one of the most influential generational cohorts in modern U.S. History. This program will explore how the Baby Boom occurred and the influential changes the Boomers made to American Society. The program also will consider how the development of generational cohorts before and after the Baby Boomers are influenced by the historical periods they live in. Presented by Jamie Foor, assistant professor of psychology at LHU.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory Tour on Tuesday, May 12 from 1-2:30 p.m., at the funeral home, 113 N. Third St., Clearfield. A tour of the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory will show recent renovations and new addition that houses the onsite crematory. Attendees will learn about the cremation and burial options available today. There is a limit to 30 participants. Attendees should use the back parking lot and crematory entrance on the rear of the building. Presented by Kevin A. Beardsley and Brockton A. Shaffer, owners, and Seth A. Beardsley, funeral director.
Continental Carbonic (Dry Ice) Tour on Tuesday, May 26 from 1 -2:30 p.m. at Continental Carbonic, 4 Technological Drive, Clearfield. Continental Carbonic began manufacturing dry ice in Decatur, Ill., and are the largest manufacturer of dry ice in the U.S. The Clearfield plant is the newest facility and houses the latest technologies for dry ice manufacturing. There is a limit of 15 participants. The ice plant will be wet and slippery. Presented by Brent Hand, plant manager.
All courses are held in the LHU Clearfield academic room building A131 unless otherwise specified. New courses will be added throughout the year. Enroll in the CCLLI and receive information on the courses, class dates and times and more.
Registration is required for all classes. To register, contact CCAAA at 765-2696.