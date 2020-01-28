Kindergarten registration is now open at the Clearfield Area School District.
Parents are asked to register now online via the district website, clearfield.org, for the upcoming 2020/2021 school year. The enrollment window will be open online from Jan. 27 –Feb. 28.
On the main page click on the link for 2020/2021 Kindergarten Registration, on the next screen, click on the link, next screen, click on “Create a new account” and follow step-by-step directions. Promptly upload or bring to the school office the required documentation listed below. Anyone having difficulty obtaining the required forms should contact the elementary school registrar.
Required forms include birth certificate, immunizations (a copy of up-to-date immunizations can be faxed by the child’s physician’s office fax to 762-8037), completed health history (available via online registration), and proof of residence.
The child must be age five before Sept. 1, 2020 to begin school in the fall, no exceptions.
If you do not have have the means to register on-line from home on your computer or smartphone, contact the registrat as soon as possible to schedule an appointment to do so at the school with our registrar and then be sure to bring the required above-mentioned documentation with you.
Any questions regarding new student registration, call the elementary registrar at 765-5511, ext. 1500.