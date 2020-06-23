CLARION — Clarion University will begin the fall 2020 semester one week early this fall. The semester will run Aug. 17 through Dec. 4.
When students leave campus for Thanksgiving break, they will remain home or wherever they are staying over the break. Finals week will be conducted remotely. The fall calendar was amended to minimize spread of COVID-19 by keeping students off campus spaces after interacting with family and friends during the holiday.
The university has been preparing for months to make this a safe and healthy university, for all campus settings. Administrators are ready to welcome students back to campus.
The university is working with experts to ensure that housing, dining and academic instruction spaces accommodate health and safety protocol. Some examples of adjustments include that individuals will wear facemasks in classrooms and in other public spaces, the food stations in the dining facilities will no longer be self-serve, and dining-to-go options will be expanded. Move-in dates will be scheduled to allow physical distancing.
Before arriving in August, students will be asked to complete a self-screening for symptoms that could be related to COVID-19. Anyone exhibiting symptoms should delay coming to campus. Self-screening is encouraged as a daily practice after students arrive on the Clarion and Venango campuses.
The university will continue to finalize details, and will continue to update the www.clarion.edu/fall2020 page.