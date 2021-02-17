CLARION — Clarion University is planning to reopen fully for the fall 2021 semester. President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson made the announcement Tuesday, praising the campus community’s exemplary adherence to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
“We will continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines, and we will continue to work with local, state and national health organizations to monitor the latest information,” she said. “We will act responsibly if plans need to evolve.”
Spring semester started Jan. 25 with just over 600 students living on campus and 20 percent of classes offered face-to-face. As part of the move-in process, students were tested for COVID; surveillance testing will continue through the semester.
For information about the fall 2021 semester, visit www.clarion.edu/fall2021. For information about the spring 2021 semester, visit www.clarion.edu/spring2021.