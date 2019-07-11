CLARION — Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education on Wednesday announced a tuition freeze for the 2019-20 academic year, keeping basic tuition at $7,716 for in-state undergraduate students at the system’s 14 universities.
As a result, the cost of fees at Clarion will not increase next year, and, collaborating with the Clarion University Foundation, Inc., the cost of on-campus housing for next year has also been held.
Cynthia Shapira, chair of the Board of Governors stated yesterday, “Our mission is clear. These universities exist so that Pennsylvanians across all income levels can access quality higher education, and, by holding the line on tuition, we are living up to that mission.”
“This is great news for our returning students, as well as those who are, or who are considering, attending Clarion University in the fall,” said President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson. “With many of our programs being nationally ranked for quality and affordability, the value of a Clarion education has never been better.”