CLARION — Clarion University has released its final enrollment numbers for fall 2019. The data shows an overall increase of four percent over 2018 in the size of the freshman class, the first time in 10 years that enrollment has increased. A 14 percent increase is reflected on the Clarion campus.
This year’s freshman class stands at 768, an increase of 42 students. Total enrollment is 4,703.
The university’s admissions team renewed its focus on recruiting students from the Clarion region, and they continued efforts to bring in students from a broad geographical area. Students come from 46 of 50 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and students from 15 foreign countries are part of the student body.
“Academic quality of new freshmen is among the best in Clarion history, and students are exploring highly acclaimed and accredited programs at the university, including our BSN nursing program, biology, management, speech language pathology and early childhood/special education,” said Carrie Thompson, director of undergraduate admissions.
“The rise in the number of students declaring education was particularly strong, thanks in part to the university’s strong history in teaching, our alumni network, and innovative opportunities in early childhood with a new year-long pilot program in student teaching this year.”
The university has also recorded its highest rate of retention in six years – 74.7 percent – among first- to second-year students.
“This higher retention rate of students returning for their second year indicates an increased likelihood that they will graduate and fulfill their dreams. That transformation is our mission,” said Dr. Pam Gent, provost. “Higher retention rates also mean higher overall university enrollment: Enrollment involves bringing in new students and keeping the students we have.”
Gent cites concerted efforts that Clarion faculty and staff have made to increase retention:
- Development of a Center for the First Year Experience that includes success coaches for freshmen;
- Development of Living Learning Communities in the residence halls;
- Survey of students who did not return to learn how the university can improve services and programs.
Other areas of growth are in students who have chosen to reside in on-campus student housing, the first time in five years for such an increase, and in ethnic diversity. Data shows an increase of 45 percent in the black, non-Hispanic student population, as well as increases in Latino/Hispanic and Asian students.
“Our campus tapestry is enriched as folks with differing backgrounds offer new traditions, exchange ideas and suggest a variety of viewpoints,” said President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson.