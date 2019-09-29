Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is now offering a Certified Nurse Aide program that will start Oct. 21 from 3:30 – 9:30 p.m. completing in 126 hours.
CNA is one of the top 10 high demand jobs. CCCTC’s CNA program prepares students to perform patient/resident care under the supervision of a licensed nurse.
The program is approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. To register now call us at 768-4603 or email hryan@ccctc.edu.
Students will learn the following basic skills:
• Taking and recording vital signs
• Personal care
• Activities of daily living
• Restorative/rehab care
Successful completion of this course prepares students to take the Pennsylvania Nurse Aide Competency Exam and enroll in the CNA registry for Pennsylvania.
The cost is $1,626.60, which includes books and supplies (subject to change)
Cost for a CCCTC graduate is $1, 025 including books & supplies (subject to change)
Admission requirements:
- Physical exam – must be able to lift 40 pounds
- Criminal History – complies with Act 14 (must have been done within the last year)
- Can be completed online at http://epatch.state.pa.us/Home.jsp (choose employment for reason for request), mail attached “request for criminal record check” with money order only in the amount of $22, or stop in CCCTC to process the criminal history check.
- At least 17 years of age
- A resident of PA for two years (contact school if not a resident for two years, you will need to do FBI clearance)
- Agree to abide by school policies
- TB test (either two-step Mantoux or QuantiFERON Gold blood test)
Pre-requisites are due two weeks prior to start of the day class.
For additional information and to register for the CNA program, contact the adult education department 768-4603 or hryan@ccctc.edu or hbressler@ccctc.edu
For questions regarding the requirements or steps required for the CNA program, contact the CNA instructors at 590-7081 or cna@ccctc.edu.