Students in the metal engineering technology program at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center recently completed several National Institute for Metalworking Skills credentials in their program.
NIMS sets industry skills standards, certifies individual skills against the standards, and accredits training programs that meet NIMS quality requirements.
Students in the precision machine program work on many tasks that need to be measured, sometimes within one-thousandths of an inch (one third of the diameter of a human hair). In order to complete tasks, students need proper skills to be a successful machinist.
Completing these credentials help prepare them for their future in becoming a machinist. Hannah Columbus and Trevor Hoffman have earned the Measurement, Materials & Safety, Milling I, Turning Operations 1: Chucking, CNC Mill Programming, Setup, and Operations, and Turning Operations 1: Turning Between Centers. Not pictured is Richard Babick, adult student that earned CNC Mill Programming, Setup, and Operations, and Milling 1.
To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students in the metal engineering program, visit www.ccctc.edu.