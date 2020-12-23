With some students attending class in-person and others on remote learning, Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Digital Media Arts students made the best of the situation by hosting two virtual guest speakers this week.
Dave DiNuzzo, Director of Business Development at Foothold Studios in Pittsburgh, joined the morning Google Meet on Tuesday morning. DiNuzzo spoke to the students about what led him to his career, talked about several projects he has worked on, training and skills needed, and advice for students wishing to pursue a career in digital marketing and content creation.
The afternoon Digital Media class was joined by Clearfield County native Dan Hansel, founder and CEO of Trophy Tracks. Trophy Tracks is a mobile app for hunters that can be used to track and predict hunts. DiNuzzo spoke about his journey from the idea of the app, his experience working with the Happy Valley Launchbox, several years of app development, to the successful launch of the Trophy Tracks app in the Google Play and Apple App Store this fall. He also talked about their marketing strategy and plans for future app development.
“We’ve been spending so much time holding class on Google Meet this year,” said Lauren Hopkins, Digital Media Arts Instructor. “I figured if we couldn’t bring a guest speaker physically into the building, then why not invite them to our virtual classroom instead.”
To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students in the Digital Media Arts program at CCCTC, visit us at www.ccctc.edu.