Students in the Drafting and Design program at Clearfield County Career and Technology Center recently completed an online architectural blueprint reading course to earn a 20-hour certification through the CCCTC.
Students who completed the course are Michael Eminhizer, Jarod Koleno, Dalton Kristofits and Robert Templeton.
The course, entitled “Understanding Residential Permit Drawings,” was developed by the instructor and included several online instructional videos, a complete set of residential permit drawings, and comprehensive pre and post tests.
Drafting and Design Instructor Brad Dixon said, “I am extremely proud of the students that completed the course. It took a lot of focus and determination to successfully complete and was a great way for students to strengthen and reinforce all the lessons they learned while in the drafting and design program.”
To learn more about the opportunities in the Drafting and Design program for adults and high school students, visit www.ccctc.edu.