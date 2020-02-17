CCCF donates to Bison Outreach Project

Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, Clearfield Area School District and Community Guidance Center Team Up to Combat Teen Drug and Alcohol AddictionCommunity Guidance Center received a grant from the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation for a collaborative project between Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School and Community Guidance Center’s Drug and Alcohol program.
The Bison Outreach Project involves student volunteers who will help distribute drug and alcohol treatment information at Bison sporting events.
“The Bison Outreach Project coordinated between Community Guidance Center and the Clearfield Area School District is the exact type of project the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation looks to support with funding,” said CCCF Executive Director Mark B. McCracken. “It meets the goals of the Charitable Foundation to support projects that will better the community overall and, even more importantly, the involvement of young people in this positive project is what is needed to build our next generation of community leaders.”
For more information about the Drug and Alcohol program at Community Guidance Center, visit thecgc.com. To make an appointment or a referral, call 765-5337.