Kindergarten registration for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year is now open at Clearfield Area School District. All registrations are online via the elementary school website at www.clearfield.org
Children must be five years of age on or before Aug. 31, 2021 to enroll for the Fall.
To enroll your child, simply go to www.clearfield.org and click on “General Info”; then “Registrar Info”; then “2021/2022 Incoming Kindergarteners”; then “Create A New Account”. Follow the step-by-step directions, completing each screen and then be sure to click “Submit” at the end.
The following three items are needed to enroll a new kindergarten student:
1. Birth certificate/proof of birth
2. Proof of residency (driver’s license, utility bill, rent receipt, etc.)
3. Immunizations/shot record
These documents may be emailed to czortman@clearfield.org, faxed to 765-1446 or brought to the elementary school guidance office. Contact the elementary registrar for additional information at 765-5511 (extension 1500).