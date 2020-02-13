Students at the Clearfield Alliance Christian School donned yellow scarves on Thursday, Jan. 30 to celebrate National School Choice Week with their families and teachers.
The school celebrated National School Choice Week with students making posters reflecting what they love about CACS as well as making a big push for families to register ahead of time for the 2020-2021 school year. These activities spotlighted what makes Clearfield Alliance Christian School unique, from affordability to small class sizes, while also raising positive awareness about the education options families can choose from.
The activities were planned to conclude the history-making celebration of School Choice Week 2020, which featured more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.
Held annually in January, National School Choice Week is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort designed to inform parents about the different schooling options they have for their children, including traditional public, public charter, and public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School was established in 1982 and has been providing Christian education ever since. Today, the private school serves almost 100 students and their families.
For more information about Clearfield Alliance Christian School, contact Christi Manno at clearfieldchristian1@gmail.com or 765-0216.
For more information about National School Choice Week and education options in Pennsylvania, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.