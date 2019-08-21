RIDGWAY — The Building and Construction Next Generation Sector Partnership for North Central PA is holding an employer and education networking meeting.
Related companies in the counties of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter are invited to participate.
The meeting will consist of an overview of the high priority occupations related to this industry as well as an employer panel and networking. Career and technical centers, post-secondary training providers, and high schools that offer or are considering to offer building and construction-related programs will be in attendance also.
Employers are strongly encouraged to attend as your voice is crucial in helping to shape the future of our building and construction training programs in the North Central PA region.
This meeting is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13 at the Red Fern Banquet & Conference Center located at 421 Old Kersey Rd., Kersey, PA 15846. The meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to noon with lunch provided.
Interested companies are encouraged to RSVP to Aaron Herzing at aherzing@ncwdb.org. by Friday, Sept. 6.