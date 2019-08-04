BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly 1,300 students who received their academic degrees on May 11.
The overall grade point average necessary for honors distinction is: cum laude (with distinction) 3.5 –3.74 overall average; magna cum laude (with great distinction) 3.75 –3.94 overall average and summa cum laude (with highest distinction) 3.95 –4.0 overall average.
- Parker Bumbarger from Morrisdale graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in digital forensics.
- Dariann Pastelok from Clearfield graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in speech path and audiology.
- Janessa Riddell from Clearfield graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies.
- Rachael Ryver from Clearfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences.
