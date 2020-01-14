BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the more than 1,900 students who were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list.
A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received will be named to the dean’s list.
Local students named to the dean’s list include:
- Jennifer Adams of Lanse
- Lauren Sattesahn of Clearfield
- Sierra Liptak of Morrisdale
- Gerard Lowe of Coalport
- Kristen Bennet of Philipsburg
