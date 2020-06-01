Clearfield County Career and Technology Center has announced Austin Beirlair as Outstanding Student for the 2019-20 school year.
Beirlair is a CCCTC graduate of the information technology program. During his time at CCCTC, Beirlair was a member of SkillsUSA, vice president of the information technology program, and a member and treasurer of the National Technical Honor Society. Beirlair competed in prepared speech during his junior and senior years at CCCTC, placing second in District 7 his junior year and placing first in District 7 his senior year. He also competed at the state competition in promotional bulletin board his junior year.
Berlair went to the SkillsUSA PA Central Region Workshop in Gettysburg, where he earned his SkillsUSA leadership pin.
To become the outstanding student of the year at CCCTC, a student must first be nominated by a staff member at CCCTC. Once they are nominated, the student must provide a resume, a letter of recommendation from the CCCTC staff member that nominated them, two additional letters of recommendation, and their home school and CCCTC grades. Students were also required to submit a recorded video on how the CCCTC has prepared them for times of adversity.