Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of August 31.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Hot dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Hot dog, chili dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Hamburger on bun.
MONDAY –4 x 6 Pizza, PBJ sandwich, mixed veggies
No menu submitted for the remainder of the week.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Stuffed crust pizza or chicken cheesesteak sandwich, green beans, applesauce.
No menu submitted for the remainder of the week.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Pizza burger, crispy crinkle cut fries, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Homemade meatloaf with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, juicy sliced peaches.
THURSDAY – Hot ham and cheese panini, steamed carrots with margarine, cool mixed fruit cup.
FRIDAY – Sloppy Joe on a bun, steamed broccoli with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Pizza burger, crispy crinkle cut fries, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Homemade meatloaf with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, juicy sliced peaches.
THURSDAY – Hot ham and cheese panini, steamed carrots with margarine, cool mixed fruit cup.
FRIDAY – Sloppy Joe on a bun, steamed broccoli with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Moshannon Valley School District
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, McCain shoestring french fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, flavorful vegetarian beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, steamed carrots with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, succulent sweet potato fries, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Meatball mozzarella hoagie, crinkle cut fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy.
WEDNESDAY –Breaded pork patty with noodles, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pork with burrito bowl, corn salsa burrito bowl, cilantro lime rice burrito bowl, black beans, burrito bowl, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy tater tots, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Yogurt craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, french fries, red pepper strips.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with roll, green beans, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Corn dog, french fries, fresh cucumber slices.
THURSDAY –Toasted cheese sandwich, tater tots, Caesar salad.
FRIDAY –Pizza bagel, roasted sweet potatoes, baked beans.
Middle/High school:
Weekly option –Crispy chicken salad or turkey/cheddar/bacon flatbread
MONDAY –Italian meatball and cheese on a toasted baguette, green beans, baby carrots.
TUESDAY –Chicken tenders with buttered noodles, steamed broccoli, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Cowboy burger with cheese, onion rings, and hickory smoke BBQ sauce, curly fries, sliced cucumbers.
THURSDAY –Philly cheesesteak on a toasted baguette, french fries, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Loaded bacon and cheddar pierogis, steamed carrots, baked beans.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, crispy potato wedges, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets with bread, steamed carrots, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger, sweet potato waffle fries, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagies, sweet potato waffle fries, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy pepperoni panini, steamed carrots with margarine, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Chicken burrito bowl, cilantro lime, rice, black beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.