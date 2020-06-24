INDIANA, Pa. — Two local students studying at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts have been named to the Dean’s Recognition List for academic excellence for the spring 2020 semester.
Area students named to the listing are Shannae Fetterolf of Kylertown and Vincent Foringer of DuBois.
Students are named to the Dean’s Recognition List for Academic Excellence when they achieve a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher. The Academy, located in Punxsutawney, is one of only 112 programs in the United States fully accredited by the American Culinary Federation.