LORETTO — Saint Francis University congratulates more than 600 students who received their academic degrees on May 10.

The following are graduates from the Progressland readership area:

  • Dayna DeSalve, DuBois
  • Shannon Dyda, Cherry Tree
  • Jamie Houston, Dubois
  • Erika Leigey, Curwensville
  • Kathryn Matts, Falls Creek
  • Samantha Peacock, Coalport
  • Craig Ramage, Hawk Run
  • Jeffrey Rodgers, Philipsburg
  • Brianne Shearer, Grampian
  • Korenna Sral, Westover
  • Melanie Stephens, Clearfield
  • Kaycee Thomas, Dubois
  • Allison Ward, Hawk Run
  • Morgan Williamson, Philipsburg

Saint Francis University is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States.

Tags