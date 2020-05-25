LORETTO — Saint Francis University congratulates more than 600 students who received their academic degrees on May 10.
The following are graduates from the Progressland readership area:
- Dayna DeSalve, DuBois
- Shannon Dyda, Cherry Tree
- Jamie Houston, Dubois
- Erika Leigey, Curwensville
- Kathryn Matts, Falls Creek
- Samantha Peacock, Coalport
- Craig Ramage, Hawk Run
- Jeffrey Rodgers, Philipsburg
- Brianne Shearer, Grampian
- Korenna Sral, Westover
- Melanie Stephens, Clearfield
- Kaycee Thomas, Dubois
- Allison Ward, Hawk Run
- Morgan Williamson, Philipsburg
Saint Francis University is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States.