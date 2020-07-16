Sabrina Boal believes even though a protest against racism and police brutality was held in front of the Clearfield County Courthouse just over a month ago, more work is needed until her fellow residents are educated.
“I have many concerns and things that have happened here in Clearfield during recent weeks sparked me to organize another peaceful protest,” the Clearfield woman said.
Boal said she spoke to the Clearfield Borough Police and received permission to stage a peaceful demonstration early Thursday evening. She said there are approximately 50 members of a Facebook group but said Thursday afternoon, she wasn’t sure how many would be participating in the walk that would start at the courthouse. She said there would also be prayers and singing of hymns.
Following an incident of what Boal described as “excessive force” outside a North Third Street business where she said a fight began inside the establishment continued outside and ended with a man being forcibly held to the ground.
“I saw the video. It was terrible,” Boal said. “It made me so upset to think that man would be treated in that way.”
“Clearfield doesn’t understand that you can’t spell community without unity,” she said, adding, “There have been a lot of remarks, not just the incident at the (Clearfield business) and people have been harassed,” Boal said.
She told The Progress she has been participating in Black Lives Matter protests since 2016, mostly in Pennsylvania, but also in Washington D.C.
People need to keep speaking out, she said.
“We need to keep vocalizing. That’s how a movement keeps going and is what keeps it strong. People here need to know that racist and hateful remarks are not okay,” she said.