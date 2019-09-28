GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association and the Clearfield County Commissioners cut a ribbon Friday officially opening the new education and visitor’s center at Bilger’s Rocks. The open house at the center was by invitation only to groups that donated funds or equipment to get the project completed.
Earlier this year work began to upgrade the structure located across from the park at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd. in Bloom Township near Grampian. Seed money for the project was given by the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority through its grant program.
“We’re very excited the center is done. The center will give the association an opportunity to work with area schools and other educational groups. We had our first group of homeschoolers a week ago. It was wonderful and the kids really seemed to enjoy themselves,” President Dennis Biancuzzo said. He noted the park and the education center offers the perfect setting for an entertaining educational experience.
“Research has proven kids learn faster and more when they are in an outdoor environment than they do in a classroom and that is something we can offer here at the education center,” Biancuzzo said.
The center will be the park’s headquarters for conducted tours, information about Bilger’s Rocks unique features and a permanent spot where visitors can examine artifacts found at the park, learn about the park’s giant rock formations and what makes them unique. A variety of classes will also be taught at the education.
The education center is specifically dedicated to providing environmental education and interpretation to the community. A variety of programs increasing knowledge and awareness of the beauty and importance of the park’s natural resources are available for children, teachers, and the general public. By taking time to explore Bilger’s Rocks through its trail network or community programs offered at the education center and the park, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while learning the skills needed to be good stewards of Pennsylvania’s natural resources.
Bilger’s Rocks provides a unique combination of geological, archaeological and forest environments, offering visitors a wide array of resource and educational opportunities. One of the park’s main features huge sandstone boulders exposed was during the Carboniferous Period that lasted from 354 to 290 million years ago. The rock formations are the Homewood Formation of the Pottsville Group, dominantly sandstone of Pennsylvanian age. The ecosystem, is also home to distinctive plants and the most noteworthy and spectacular Appalachian Vittaria and Lady Slippers.
Reservations for the education center may be made by calling Barb at 236-3597, or Dennis at 553-5744, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday or by emailing infobilgersrocks@gmail.com.
Information provided by Bilger’s Rocks Association notes current curriculum being offered include “Imperfect Flowers,” grades 3-8, study of the genetic diversity in our plant life; “Weather Tracking,” grades kindergarten to five, ideas for homemade weather tracking tools; “Micorrhizae and Plants,” grades six through 12, study of how fungi form a symbiotic relationship to plant roots; “The Water Cycle,” grades five through 12, Bilger’s Run will be used to study watersheds and the water cycle tied to land use; “Pollinator Project,” grades kindergarten through 12, adaptable lesson plans for all grades in the study of area pollinators, and the how they’ve ensured the continued existence of plant species; “Prehistoric Plants,” grades six through 12, learn the common characteristics of gymnosperms and angiosperms; and “Geological and Archaeological Studies,” grades five through 12, learn about deep time study, from the Paleozoic Era thru the Mesozoic Era.Additional ecological study courses are available to fit specific students’ needs.
Association officers in addition to Biancuzzo are Vice President Cynthia Russell; Secretary Barbara McCracken and Treasurer Andrea Keller.
An open house to welcome the public will be held at the education center today from 1-3 p.m.