DUBOIS — A 21-year-old DuBois man who was involved in a fatal car-motorcycle crash last month faces a number of charges including felony counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of a controlled substance and homicide by vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
In addition to the above listed charges, state police in Clearfield charged Paul Jacob Lenze, South Brady Street, with two felony counts each of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed; misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: Controlled Substance –schedule 1 –1st offense, DUI: Controlled Substance –schedule 2 or 3 –1st offense, DUI: Controlled Substance –Metabolite –1st offense; and summary counts of careless driving –unintentional death, careless driving –serious bodily injury, disregard traffic lane, following too closely, failure to drive vehicle at a safe speed, depositing waste on a highway, reckless driving and failure to use safety belt.
The charges stem from a crash on July 10 at approximately 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of State Park Road (Route 153) and Anderson Creek Road between Parker Dam and S.B. Elliott state parks in Pine Township, Clearfield County. The crash killed 57-year-old Linda Solida of DuBois, who was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Michael Solida, 53, also of DuBois, who was seriously injured, according to state police.
Lenze has been placed in the Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 at District Judge J. Michael Morris in Clearfield.
The crash occurred as Lenze was driving south on State Park Road directly behind the motorcycle, which was also traveling south on State Park Road and started to make a right turn onto Anderson Creek Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Lenze allegedly failed to reduce his speed and hit the motorcycle on the right side, rear corner of the motorcycle.
The Lenze car continued in motion and traveled over the motorcycle after exiting the western side of the road, police said. The Lenze vehicle continued to travel off the road until it hit a tree. After the impact, the Lenze vehicle slid along the road and exited the road until it landed on the western side of the road.
Michael Solida was parallel to the motorcycle and was approximately 4 feet off the western side of State Park Road, the affidavit said. Linda Solida was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clearfield County coroner.
While at the scene, the police interviewed Lenze, who stated that he was looking at the car behind him in the rearview mirror. When he looked back he was bearing down on the motorcycle before hitting it, the affidavit said.
The state trooper said in the affidavit that while interviewing Lenze, he observed that he had glassy eyes and was slurring his speech.
At the scene, the police also interviewed two witnesses. They stated that they were behind the Lenze vehicle for approximately 2 miles prior to the crash, the affidavit said. They told the police that they saw the Lenze vehicle reduce its speed and then speed up numerous times without anything to cause the reduction in speed in front of him, according to the affidavit.
The witnesses also stated that they saw the motorcycle driver reduce his speed to make a right turn and that Lenze failed to reduce his speed and subsequently hit the motorcycle, the affidavit said. They saw the Lenze vehicle travel over the passenger and the motorcycle before hitting a tree, according to their statements to police. The witnesses then stopped their vehicle and got out to assist.
While on scene, the police saw a phone and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine laying on the ground approximately 10 feet from the passenger side door of the Lenze vehicle, the affidavit said.
The police also interviewed another witness via telephone on July 11. She stated that she allegedly saw Lenze get out of the vehicle via the passenger side door and stagger approximately 10 feet from the passenger side of the vehicle in the area where the baggie of suspected methamphetamine was located, the affidavit said. She also stated that while she was at the scene, Lenze reportedly told her numerous times that he was going to jail.
A certified driver’s record revealed that Lenze did not have a valid driver’s license and only a photo ID, the affidavit said.
According to the initial report from Clearfield-based state police, Michael Solida and the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Lenze, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Altoona for serious injuries.
On July 10, a state trooper from Hollidaysburg tried to request a blood draw from Lenze at UPMC Altoona. The affidavit stated that Lenze was not in a mental state where he would be able to consent to a blood draw.
On July 13, a search warrant was prepared for Lenze’s medical blood from UPMC. At approximately 3:17 p.m. July 13, the police received the blood from UPMC Altoona lab and medical records. Medical records allegedly indicated there were drugs present in Lenze’s system at the time the blood was drawn, the affidavit said.
On July 28, the police received the toxicology results of the blood draw from Lenze.
The results indicated that he had the following drugs in his system: Amphetamine, methamphetamine, Diazepam, Nordiazepam and Delta-9 Carboxy THC, according to the affidavit.