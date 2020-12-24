A DuBois establishment was included in a list of 2019 best luxury hotels in the northeast U.S.
Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority Director Josiah Jones announced the designation of Doolittle Station’s Teddy Roosevelt Pullman Car Bed and Breakfast by Getaway Mavens.
Jones said one of the team members that make up Getaway Mavens, travel specialist Malerie Yolen-Cohen, paid a visit to Clearfield County in 2019. According to information posted at www.getawaymavens.com, Yolen-Cohen and Sandra Foyt share eclectic ideas for themed getaways — including attractions, dinning and accommodations.
The pullman car is No. 13 on a list that includes the site’s top picks for best lodging. Also on the list are the Renaissance, Pittsburgh and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Farmington.
Information about the car states, “Teddy Roosevelt used this opulent train car for a Northern Tour in 1903. Custom built in 1901 for the President of the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railroad (with construction overseen by Todd Lincoln), it was decommissioned in 1963 and enclosed inside a vacation home. That is, until its recent relocation to this roadside attraction in DuBois. In mint condition, it’s one of the last original Pullman Palace Rail Cars in existence. And one of the few complete with original furniture and gleaming woodwork. Stay here, and you’ll sit on chairs and sleep in rooms that President Roosevelt himself probably used. There are two bathrooms (one in the entry foyer outside of the train car), a dining room, and a library. The three sleeping cubbies can accommodate a total of 4-6 people on one modest double bed and four bunk beds.”
Jones said, “We have many special attractions here in Clearfield County. I was lucky enough to host Malerie on a 3-day stay allowing her to experience Clearfield County and its tourism attractions a couple years ago. She is still updating her blog and continues to about our area. It just goes to show that Clearfield County has a lot to offer. Most of the writers want to come back for another visit after they have experienced Clearfield County. Many have come back on their own and bring their family with them. Clearfield County is starting to get noticed!”