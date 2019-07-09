CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library has been receiving donations of books for its upcoming annual summer book sale. Donations from the public allow the summer and winter book sales to continue to be held two times each year.
Librarian Lois Francisco said recently someone left several boxes of books in very poor condition at the library after hours. She said boxes of books left at the library’s door continues to be an ongoing issue. She said while the library is very appreciative of residents’ willingness to donate, some of the books it has received are not in condition to allow them to be sold and the library must pay the costs associated with disposing of the books, she said.
“Anyone who wants to donate books to the sale is asked to not leave them at the entrance to the library or place them in the library’s book drop,” Francisco said. “Please bring them into the library so that a member of the library’s staff can examine them to ensure they are able to be used for the sale.”
The summer book sale is set for Thursday, July 18 through Saturday, July 20. Proceeds from the summer sale and the winter used book sale held each January are used to help sponsor programs and services offered at the Curwensville Public Library.