DONALD W. CONKLIN SR.
OSCEOLA MILLS — Donald W. Conklin, Sr., 78, of Osceola Mills, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born Dec. 29, 1942 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Clarence and Alta (English) Conklin.
He married Nancy J. Kephart on March 24, 1962 at the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church. she survives at home.
He was of the Christian faith.
Donald was the retired owner-operator of the former D.C. Enterprises of Philipsburg, and was previously the owner-operator of the Big T Gulf Service Station in Philipsburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Weidow and an infant sister, Nancy Conklin; and a brother, Ray Conklin.
Along with his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Leisa K. Myers and her husband John of Osceola Mills, Luann Perna and her husband Daniel of Houtzdale, and Leslie D. Conklin of Pleasant Gap; a son, Donald W. Conklin, Jr. of Osceola Mills; two brothers, Roy Conklin and his wife Cathy of Philipsburg, and Clarence “Boots” Conklin of West Decatur; four grandchildren, Meggan Schoening, Ashley Boulton, Jared Myers and Andrew Boulton; and five great-grandchildren, Kendall, Lainey, Alivia, Jessica and Emily.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC of Osceola Mills, with his son-in-law Daniel M. Perna officiating.
Burial will be at Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Osceola Mills United Methodist Church, 303 Curtin Street, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.