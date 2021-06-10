HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 560 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,207,495 since the pandemic began.
There are 650 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 156 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 96 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, 56.4 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 195,558 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,630 cases; 6,306 confirmed and 2,324 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,339 cases; 1,967 confirmed and 1,372 probable. Elk County reported 2,866 cases; 1,579 confirmed and 1,287 probable.
Clearfield County reported four new cases. Jefferson County reported three new case. Elk County reported no new cases.
Clearfield County reported 150 deaths. Elk County reported 40 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 99 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,995, in Elk County, 6,621, and in Jefferson County, 8,649 according to the Department of Health.
There were 21 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 27,438 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,659,301 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,195 cases and 94 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,393 cases and 177 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,886 cases and 224 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 304 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,433 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,198 cases to date and 25 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,801 cases and 72 deaths.