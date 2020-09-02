COALPORT — The engraved statement on the memorial that stands at the front of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post No. 7043 of Coalport is dedicated to veterans who have served their country in the cause of freedom during times of war and peace.
Post members were dismayed to find someone vandalized that memorial located along Railroad Street sometime this week.
An unknown person or persons removed a large 4 by 6-foot American flag and 3 by 5-foot prisoner of war and state flags that flank the American flag. All three flags, the ropes used to display them and connecting hardware are believed to have been taken, post members said.
Post Senior Vice Commander Harry Korinchak said, “They’re gone. I’m not sure what day they were taken but someone took them.”
He called the theft a disgrace.
“It’s disrespectful to both the veterans who gave their life for this country and those who willingly served,” he stated.
Korinchak said the post filed a report with Clearfield-based state police, but he is hoping someone saw something that will lead to the perpetrator.
“We are hoping someone saw something or that someone will have evidence of who did this and where the flags and the hardware are. The monetary loss is minimal. It’s the idea that someone would do this to a veteran’s memorial,” Korinchak said.
He told The Progres he met Wednesday with the post’s commander to inspect the loss. He reported he is unsure at this time the value of the loss. He said the post is also looking at a way of displaying the flags so that an incident such as this can’t happen again.
“We are in the process of replacing the flags. The flags have to be ordered so we are not sure how long it will take to get them, but they will be back up as soon as we do.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Korinchak at 672-3895.