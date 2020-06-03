CURWENSVILLE — A disc golf course at Curwensville Lake is becoming a reality.
At Tuesday’s Curwensville Lake Authority meeting, Friends of Curwensville Lake Member Noah Stephens reported he is still seeking sponsors for the course holes, but he is ready to order the components needed for the nine-hole course.
Eventually he would like to see an 18-hole course on the property. Authority members were also enthused about that and suggested a plan be made toward that end.
The sport is played similarly to traditional ball golf but instead of clubs and balls, players use a flying disc similar to a Frisbee. The disc is thrown from the tee area to the hole. The goal of the game is to complete holes with the fewest throws.
Stephens told the authority he believes having another recreational facility at the lake area would help boost visitors’ attendance.
“I believe this will bring people in. It will be unique to the area and showcase the lake property as a beautiful backdrop.”
Stephens received permission from the former authority last year to construct the facility. He said at that time, the sport is gaining popularity and would be easily incorporated to the list of recreational pursuits such as swimming, boating, hiking and fishing. He said those who frequently play the game would have their own sets of discs but said the authority could consider renting sets for those who want to try the sport.